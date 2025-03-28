Woman Sues Over Rs 16.6 Crore 'Versace' Flat Missing A Bathtub

An accountant who bought a Rs 16.6 crore (1.5 million pounds) Versace-designed flat in London, has sued the developers after discovering the bathroom had no bath. The woman claims she was promised "ultimate luxury" for an apartment in the building dubbed the "Versace Tower", following a high-profile collaboration between developers and the fashion house to design the interiors.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Mi Suk Park paid a Rs 4.2 crore (381,000 pounds) deposit for a two-bed apartment and a parking space in the 50-storey Aykon London One tower in Nine Elms. She decided to buy the property to be her and her husband's "main home until retirement".

She even sold her previous home in 2019 for the flat that was meant to be ready to move into in 2020. However, when the flat was finally handed over after a two-year delay in 2022 and Ms Park saw it, she complained to the Central Lonon County Court that one bedroom was smaller than expected and one of the two bathrooms did not have a bathtub.

She has sued for more than Rs 7.7 crore (700,000 pounds), complaining that the flat was “materially and manifestly different from the layout of the apartment as set out in the plan and description” that she had seen before paying the deposit.

"The apartment was an 'off plan' purchase on the 29th floor facing the west and, when built, it would have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a bathtub in each critically," said Ms Park's attorney Nazar Mohammad.

"It was to be an open-plan layout. The defendant provided a plan appended to the sales and purchase agreement, and she signed the same plan," he added.

Also Read | This Apartment Building In Australia Is 'Offering' Fleet Of Porsches To Its Residents

The developer, a Jersey-based entity, owned by a parent company in Dubai has fought against the lawsuit by filing a countersuit, accusing Ms Park of not completing the purchase.

Rupert Cohen, cross-examining for the developers, said the brochure had shown example apartments and pointed out that "at the top of each page, it says 'typical layout'."

"Ms Park refused to complete and, instead, purported to rescind the contract by letter dated 14 October 2022. Subsequently, the defendant served notice to complete on 22 November 2022 and, following the claimant's failure to complete, a notice of termination on January 9, 2023. Ms Park issued these proceedings on 21 April 2023.

The case is still underway.