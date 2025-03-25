This Apartment Building In Australia Is 'Offering' Fleet Of Porsches To Its Residents

Residents who bought designer apartments in one of Sydney's most expensive buildings thought they had hit the jackpot with the stellar waterfront views and access to a host of luxury perks but now they have another surprise waiting for them downstairs. Homebuyers at One Sydney Harbour, a luxury three-residential skyscraper complex in Barangaroo, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, are being offered a fleet of brand-new Porsches.

The residential property has already sold 95 per cent of its apartments with the total sales reaching upwards of $4 billion. The remaining apartments are selling at eye-watering prices of $1.68m for a one-bedroom, climbing to $3 million for a two-bedroom and $5.3 million for a three-bedroom.

For this price, residents receive five-star amenities that include a 24-hour concierge, multiple pools, a private wine gallery, state-of-the-art wellness facilities and access to either a Porsche Macan or Taycan.

Lendlease, the company that developed the waterfront property, recently announced that it had collaborated with Outbound to launch Porsche's new fleet of electric vehicles (EV), available for residents of the building.

Instead of spending $145,000 to own the base model Porsche Macan EV or $194,000 for the Porsche Taycan, residents will be able to reserve the cars for a fraction of the cost, according to a report in realestate.com.au.

Luke Rust, co-founder and CEO of Outbound said the option to hire premium vehicles without the hassle of ownership was quickly becoming a popular mode of transport in affluent regions of Australia.

"Even in Sydney's most prestigious real estate, shared transportation remains in demand - but on a new level of style and sophistication," said Mr Rust.

"Residents will be able to leave their apartments at One Sydney Harbour and easily access an electric Porsche, ready and waiting," he added.

One Sydney Harbour is one of Australia's most expensive properties with a three-floor penthouse selling for $140 million in 2019 -- then an Australian record home price. Apart from Mr Piano's involvement, the interiors of the building have been crafted by Daniel Goldberg of State and Craft.