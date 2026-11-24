Managing money at a young age can be challenging, especially when there are several things to spend on, from shopping and travel to savings and investments. However, a 23-year-old woman named Shreya has shared how she divides her income into three separate parts to manage her expenses, invest for the future and save money for emergencies.

She said this approach has helped her become financially independent and even allowed her to sponsor an international trip for her father.

In a video shared on social media, Shreya explained that she started handling her finances early and has not asked her parents for money since she was 19.

Recalling her early working days, she said she received a stipend during her internship at the Royal Bank of Scotland and has managed her own expenses since then.

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Now 23, she recently sponsored an international trip for her father. She clarified that she was not sharing her achievement to brag but wanted to explain how she manages her money in her 20s.

Shreya said all her earnings first go into one main bank account. This includes her salary, income from content creation, brand deals and dividends. She then divides the money into three separate accounts or buckets based on their purpose.

The first bucket is dedicated to investments. Shreya said a fixed amount is automatically transferred every month towards Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and mutual funds.

Apart from these investments, she also puts money into stocks. She added that her father, who is a full-time investor, manages her stock portfolio.

The second bucket is meant for her everyday expenses and lifestyle choices. Shreya said she transfers around Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 into this account every month.

She uses this money for shopping, travelling, visiting cafes and other personal expenses. This allows her to enjoy her earnings while keeping her spending separate from her investments and savings.

The third bucket, which Shreya considers the most important, is her emergency fund. She explained that she built this fund separately and does not use the money for regular expenses.

According to her, these savings are meant only for difficult situations, such as losing her job or facing a medical emergency in the family.