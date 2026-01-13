Woman Posts Photo From Delta Flight Without Seat For Baby, Sparks Debate

A mother flying with her baby and young child on Delta Airlines has sparked controversy after she slammed the airline over uncomfortable accommodations, according to the New York Post. The woman, identified as Mely Skoglund, shared a photo showing herself crouched on the floor of an economy row, with her children sleeping across the seats.

"12 hours Flying Delta airlines back to US was sold out, so we have no extra room. This is our situation," she wrote as the caption of the Threads post.

The post has divided opinions online, with some criticising Skoglund for not booking a separate seat for her infant, while others defended her, citing Delta's policy allowing children under two to fly free or at a reduced cost on an adult's lap.

"I'm so glad I was raised by a mother who bought the correct number of seats for the number of travelers and didn't expect a free seat," one user commented. meanwhile, another wrote, "What part of SOLD OUT didn't you understand?" another asked.

The report doesn't mention whether she or not she had tickets for both children. She appeared to have bought seats for herself and her older child.

But some users backed her, with some suggesting that she might not know the policies of the airline. One user wrote, "All children fly free under 3, don't be a d-khead just because you grew up more privileged than others."

"First of all. That's a baby right there, she doesn't have to buy a seat for an infant. That's why she has two seats: one for her and one for her toddler," another said.

According to the report, Delta allows children under two to travel on an adult's lap for free on domestic flights. Meanwhile, international flights charge around 10% of the adult fare for lap infants. Notably, a separate seat can be purchased for the infant, requiring an FAA-approved car seat. The story and the debate around it highlight the challenges parents face when travelling with young children.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, the airline stated that the safety of passengers is its top priority. However, it also mentioned that it could not verify the photo. "Additionally, we strongly insist that they remain in their seats with their seatbelts fastened, unless they have a specific need that requires movement about the aircraft."