Woman Forgets Documents For US Visa Interview, Blinkit Delivers Them In 15 Mins: 'Saved My Day'

India's rapid delivery ecosystem has completely reimagined the world of logistics, as recently highlighted by a woman who got important documents for her US visa interview delivered within minutes. In a now-viral post, a user named Gauri Gupta, founder of an AI startup, shared her experience of using the Blinkit app to upload documents for printing that were delivered to her within 15 minutes.

"I was standing in the queue for my O-1 visa interview at the Delhi US Embassy when I realised I might be missing a couple of documents that Google says are kind of important for O-1 approval," wrote Gupta in an X (Twitter) post.

Scheduled for an 8 AM slot, Gupta began to panic when she realised there was no time to rush to a market for her documents. Seeing her distress, a security guard suggested she use Blinkit to have the paperwork delivered.

"So while still standing in the queue, I uploaded my documents on the app. They got printed and delivered to me in 15 minutes, while I was still in the queue," said Gupta.

After the documents were delivered, Gupta, an IIT graduate, attended the interview and later got her visa approved and stamped without any fuss.

"Saved my panic moment lol. Visa approved and stamped. Literally saved my day and truly served the best purpose of a last-minute delivery app :) In such moments, services in India feel like a real privilege!"

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Unmatched Convenience'

As the post went viral, social media users agreed with Gupta's assessment, adding that India's quick commerce ecosystem was operating differently from the rest of the world.

"Quick commerce is literally one of the best innovations we've adapted in India. Tech like this is a lifesaver indeed," said one user while another added "I wish we could have something that fast and cheap in the USA."

A third commented: "Did something similar for my dad as he waited for his turn at a specialist's clinic and needed some document urgently. I ordered the printouts while I was in a different city. Truly convenient."

A fourth said: "Truly, while a lot of people bicker about the concept of 10-15 min deliveries, the convenience is unmatched. I haven't experienced it anywhere else in the world."