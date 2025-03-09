Woman Expresses Love For Mumbai After Spending 2 Days In Kolkata, Internet Reacts

Every now and then, several entrepreneurs and working professionals often list down which cities they prefer to settle in. This never-ending debate often garners mixed reactions, with each individual detailing the pros and cons of various cities. Now, a woman has reignited the discussion online after sharing her experiences in Mumbai and Kolkata. Taking to Reddit, user 'anu1302194' reflected on the stark difference between the two cities. In her post, titled "Mumbai : the only place to live", she shared her unsettling experiences in Kolkata, which made her realise just how much she values the smoothness of daily life in Mumbai.

"After spending 2 days in Kolkata, appreciating Mumbai even more. The people here make everyday so smooth that sometimes we forget to appreciate it," she wrote.

In her post, Anu recalled her trip to Kolkata where a rickshaw driver allegedly demanded an exorbitant fare and refused to release her luggage, causing her to nearly miss her flight.

"Kolkata rickshaw drivers, the local public , just too much to handle. The rick Bhaiya was demanding exorbitant money and wouldn't let go off my bag at the airport to the point that I got delayed for my flight. And usme some random aunty shouted at me to take sides with the driver. It was such an uncomfortable situation, something that haven't faced," she shared.

In contrast, Anu described her return to Mumbai as a relief. "When I landed in Mumbai, Ufff! Pyaar ho Gaya dobara. The Ola Bhaiya was so sweet, charged my phone, took a detour even though he was getting late as I had to pick something. A random stranger held the door of the shop as I had my hands full. And the watchman Bhaiya dropped my bags to the lift. Grateful to be sleeping peacefully every night in this city. Wouldn't be anywhere else!" she wrote.

The Redditor's post quickly triggered mixed reactions from social media users. While many Mumbai residents agreed with her, others felt she was unfairly judging Kolkata based on her experience.

"Exactly , mumbai is pure gild man , in india its literally the safest and best city to live in , people are just jealous of it and spread hate for it when they cant even be 1% civilized kike mumbaikars," wrote one user.

"I had travelled to top 10 cities for work in india. I can say mumbai is the sweetest," commented another.

"Maybe because Mumbai's your home and everyone feels great about their home, it's natural. From an outsider perspective, people have varied opinions from how much I have interacted with. One of my friend from Kolkata actually hated Mumbai for how perpetually under construction and expensive the city is," shared a third user.