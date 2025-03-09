"Once A Serene Haven, Then...": Harsh Goenka's X Post On Bengaluru's Transformation Sparks Debate

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has sparked a discussion with his recent X post about Bengaluru's changing landscape. Sharing a photo of Infosys co-founders Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani, Mr Goenka pointed out how the city has transformed from a "serene haven" to a traffic-congested metropolis. "Once upon a time, Bengaluru was a serene haven-morning walks in Cubbon Park, leisurely drives in Premier Padmini, and lazy afternoons spent in quaint bookstores," the industrialist wrote on X.

"Then, a few bright IITians got some seed money from their better halves, and now... we spend more time stuck on Outer Ring Road than enjoying the 'Garden City' breeze. Progress, they call it!" he added.

Mr Goenka's post sparked a discussion on the microblogging platform. While some agreed that Bengaluru's infrastructure has deteriorated, others defended the city's growth and the role of its tech pioneers.

"Bangalore is one city that had potential...The last 2 decades litrally saw the city grow...Even today the roads and infra of the old city ie the garden city are better than the "developed" city...Can blame NRN Murthy for throttling innovation in tech...But cant blame him for pathetic infra of Bangalore...The politicians builder lobby are to blame...They encroached lakes did not build roads...Did not build infra...Exploited the city," wrote one user.

"Bengaluru's transformation is a case study in urban evolution. Thank you, IITians and Infosys!" said another.

However, some users defended the city's development. "We can't have butter on both sides of the bread & eat it conveniently too, Goenka Saheb. I have never seen Bengaluru, not even when it was called Bengalore. The most likely oversight by the town planners of the MCB might have been their decision to permit IT & many other companies to come up either inside the city limits or just adjacent to it. That must be bitting the city dwellers now," commented one user.

"Development comes at a certain cost. Overcrowding is collateral damage. The very people you criticize have created job opportunities for many, including myself," expressed another.