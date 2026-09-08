Woman Earns Praise For Raising Rs 47 Lakh To Help Her Domestic Worker

A woman named Abeer Tabakhi recently earned online praise for stepping forward and launching an online fundraiser for her long-time domestic worker. She raised over Rs 47 lakh to support Maryam through a severe personal crisis. The crowdfunding campaign was launched on GoFundMe. In many families, house help are an integral part of the employer's household. They often serve as the key person in the families they assist, forming loving bonds. With time and dedicated work, they earn deep trust and respect.

Tabakhi highlighted the woman's years of hard work, reliability, and selfless service, urging friends, well-wishers, and kindly strangers to contribute whatever they could spare.

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"Despite her cheerful presence online, life behind the scenes hasn't been easy. For years, she has given away everything she earned, been taken advantage of and always put others first," the GoFundMe article read.

"Yet instead of receiving support, she has often been left with little to call her own. Her family who adopted her when she was 5 years old made her do house chores for years, didn't take care of her in the meantime, and took advantage of her and her money."

"Most of the money she has earned had been given to her family, or they claimed they were "borrowing" her money and would lend it back."

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"Her mistakes were met with punishment instead of guidance, and now she deals with trauma from years of abuse, mentally and physically."

"They had taken everything from her, including her freedom, money and even her confidence (they would make fun of her appearance and skin colour)."

"Now, after falling out with them and escaping the abuse, she has no home to call her own."

"Maryam simply has no home to upload pictures of- She currently stays with my family in Hong Kong, but besides that, she has no one to go to and still has medical bills to pay."

"Today, she dreams of something simple yet powerful: a home she can finally call her own. A place where she can rest, recharge, and build a life that belongs to her."

The story resonated deeply across social media platforms. People from various backgrounds came together, eager to support a worthy cause.

What started as a modest attempt to raise some money, quickly turned into a massive wave of support, blowing past initial expectations to hit an astounding total of around Rs 47 lakh.