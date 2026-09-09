"No Work, No Pay": Punjab Cracks Down On Unauthorised Absence Of State Staff

The Punjab Government has issued strict directions to departments against employees who remain absent from duty despite marking their attendance in their respective offices. The Personnel Department has warned that such employees could face salary cuts under the "No Work, No Pay" principle along with disciplinary action.

In an order issued by the Government of Punjab's Department of Personnel, Personnel Policies-II Branch, dated September 8, 2026, all Special Chief Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries, Financial Commissioners, Principal Secretaries and Administrative Secretaries have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the instructions.

The government said it had received information from various quarters that several employees were marking their attendance at their respective offices and subsequently leaving their workplaces. According to the order, such unauthorised absence, particularly during working hours, was causing inconvenience to the general public.

The Personnel Department has reiterated that existing government instructions regarding misconduct and unauthorised absence would be strictly enforced. Employees found absent from duty after marking their attendance would be treated as being on unauthorised absence.

The government has specifically stated that such employees would not be entitled to salary for the period of unauthorised absence, in accordance with the established principle of "No Work, No Pay."

The order also makes it clear that financial consequences will not be the only action against erring employees. Appropriate disciplinary proceedings will also be initiated against employees found absent from their offices without authorisation.

The latest directions are aimed at ensuring accountability and improving the functioning of government offices, particularly during official working hours. The government has stressed that employees are expected to remain available at their designated workplaces and perform their duties in accordance with service rules.

The department has instructed senior administrative officers to bring the directions to the notice of all concerned employees and ensure strict compliance.

The move comes as the government focuses on maintaining discipline and ensuring that public services are not affected because of employees leaving their workplaces during duty hours.

The order was issued with the approval of the competent authority and is expected to put government employees and department heads on notice that unauthorised absence during working hours could invite both salary-related action and formal disciplinary proceedings.