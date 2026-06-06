Why Sesame Street's Elmo Is Facing Backlash From NBA Fans: "Pick A Side Coward"

Sesame Street's popular character, Elmo, is facing intense backlash from New York Knicks fans after a neutral social media post ahead of the NBA Finals. Before Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs, earlier this week, the Manhattan-born puppet posted that he hoped both teams would have fun. Enraged Knicks fans immediately rejected the red Muppet's egalitarian approach, arguing that the hometown puppet pick a side.

"Elmo hopes both teams have fun!” the character wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post, which has racked up over 16 million views.

Fearing further outrage, Elmo attempted to clear the air with a pun-filled follow-up post, joking that he did not mean to "SPUR" anyone on, leading to another round of retribution from fans.

"KNICKS that last message! Elmo didn't mean to SPUR you on!" said Elmo.

However, as soon as the post went viral, thousands of Knicks fans unleashed their anger on the red Muppet, arguing that despite being a New Yorker, he wasn't cheering for a team, gunning for its first championship title in 27 years.

"Elmo, you are from the city. Pick a side, man," said one user while another added: "Pick a side coward."

A third commented: "Elmo, you're from New York City, little buddy. It's okay to root for the Knicks. Don't forget the streets that raised you."

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) joined in on the action, comparing the red puppet to the Elmo impersonators who greet tourists in costumes in Times Square.

"Just like in Times Square, we think this Elmo is an imposter," the official NYPD account wrote.

Meanwhile, the city's transportation department threatened to take down the official Sesame Street sign installed in Upper Manhattan under former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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NBA Finals

Knicks moved within two wins of their first NBA championship in more than half a century on Friday (Jun 5) night, edging the Spurs 105-104 in a Game 2 thriller to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Capitalising on a late Victor Wembanyama mistake, Jalen Brunson sank a crucial free throw to secure the Knicks' victory after the Spurs mounted a spirited comeback.

No team has lifted the trophy after dropping the first two games of the finals at home. The action now shifts to Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks will be hoping to take another step towards the promised land.