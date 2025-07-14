Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Elmo's X Account Hacked, Calls Trump 'Puppet' Of Netanyahu

Elmo's X account was apparently hacked and used to post derogatory messages against the jews and target US President Donald Trump.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Elmo's X Account Hacked, Calls Trump 'Puppet' Of Netanyahu
Elmos X account was hacked on Sunday.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Elmo, a popular children's cartoon character, was hacked on Sunday (Jul 13) to post a number of antisemitic posts, including "all Jews should die" and call out US President Donald Trump for not releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In a series of posts, the lovable red monster from Sesame Street called Mr Trump a 'puppet' of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whilst advocating violence against the jews.

"Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. F**K JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU'S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED," read one of the posts.

"RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F****R," another post stated.

See the now-deleted posts here:

The Elmo account, which has over 600,000 followers on X, was restored after the brief hack and all the derogatory posts were deleted.

“Elmo's X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. We are working to restore full control of the account,” a Sesame Workshop spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Also Read | "Time To Leave": Frustrated By Bengaluru's Traffic, Man Decides To Move To...

The Trump administration has come under scrutiny in recent days after it stated that there was no Epstein "client list". During the presidential campaign trail, Mr Trump promised to release the complete Epstein files, including a sensational client list, containing names of high-profile celebrities that may have visited the infamous Epstein island for illegal activities.

The fresh interest in the Epstein files comes in the backdrop of X CEO and former ally to Trump, Elon Musk, publicly accusing Mr Trump of being in the files.

During a White House press conference, Mr Trump was asked about the Epstein client list but sidestepped the issue. Attorney General Pam Bondi also dismissed the matter. "He committed suicide," she said, while Mr Trump responded to a reporter with, "You still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?"

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Elmo, Sesame Street, Antisemitic
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com