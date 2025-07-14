The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Elmo, a popular children's cartoon character, was hacked on Sunday (Jul 13) to post a number of antisemitic posts, including "all Jews should die" and call out US President Donald Trump for not releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In a series of posts, the lovable red monster from Sesame Street called Mr Trump a 'puppet' of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whilst advocating violence against the jews.

"Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. F**K JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU'S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED," read one of the posts.

"RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F****R," another post stated.

See the now-deleted posts here:

Elmo's official Twitter X account was hacked. pic.twitter.com/4SzxQdiits — ToonHive (@ToonHive) July 14, 2025

The official Elmo account really just posted this.



Likely a hack. pic.twitter.com/nwaxcL7HxY — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 13, 2025

The Elmo account, which has over 600,000 followers on X, was restored after the brief hack and all the derogatory posts were deleted.

“Elmo's X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. We are working to restore full control of the account,” a Sesame Workshop spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The Trump administration has come under scrutiny in recent days after it stated that there was no Epstein "client list". During the presidential campaign trail, Mr Trump promised to release the complete Epstein files, including a sensational client list, containing names of high-profile celebrities that may have visited the infamous Epstein island for illegal activities.

The fresh interest in the Epstein files comes in the backdrop of X CEO and former ally to Trump, Elon Musk, publicly accusing Mr Trump of being in the files.

During a White House press conference, Mr Trump was asked about the Epstein client list but sidestepped the issue. Attorney General Pam Bondi also dismissed the matter. "He committed suicide," she said, while Mr Trump responded to a reporter with, "You still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?"