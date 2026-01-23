"Why Is Everyone Honking?" Russian Couple Reacts To First Car Ride In India

A Russian woman has gone viral on social media after sharing her parents' amused and confused reactions during their first car ride in India, offering a light-hearted glimpse into how foreign visitors experience the country's busy roads.

The video was posted on Instagram by Marina Kharbani and shows her parents travelling in the back seat while she sits in the front passenger seat. As traffic moves along and horns blare continuously, Marina's parents can be heard trying to understand why drivers honk so often.

In the clip, Marina's father asks, "Why is he honking so much," as he listens to the surrounding traffic noise. His mother soon follows up with another question, wondering aloud, "Are we annoying him." Still puzzled, the father adds that he does not understand the reason behind the constant honking.

The video includes a text overlay that reads, "My parents' reaction on first car ride in India," making the context immediately clear. Marina also added a humorous caption to the post, saying her parents were genuinely trying to figure out the reason for honking. She jokingly welcomed them to India, explaining that drivers often do not need a specific reason to use the horn.

The relatable moment quickly struck a chord with social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences in the comments section. Several viewers described the clip as a perfect introduction to Indian traffic, while others said Marina's parents were asking the same questions most foreigners ask on their first day in the country.

Some users humorously described honking as a form of communication on Indian roads, rather than a sign of anger or impatience. Others added that silence on a busy road would feel more unusual than noise.

The video continues to gain attention online, with many praising it for capturing a familiar and amusing cultural contrast in a simple and honest way.