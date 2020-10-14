Who Is Driving This Car? Video Of 'Driverless' Fiat In Tamil Nadu Baffles Internet

A viral video appears to show a car moving without a driver.

Tesla may be in the process of perfecting its self-driving cars, but the technology has yet to reach India. So it's no wonder that this video from Tamil Nadu, which appears to show a car moving smoothly without a driver, has left viewers baffled.

The video shows a Premier Padmini or Fiat car cruising on a road without anyone behind the wheel. A mask-wearing man can be seen sitting on the passenger seat, and there is no one else in the vehicle. The video was filmed by a man driving behind the car, who later shared it on Facebook with a puzzled caption. In the short clip, the 'self-driving' Fiat can be seen changing lanes and expertly overtaking other vehicles, apparently without anyone controlling it.

The video was shared on Facebook last week with the caption: "How is this possible?"

Since being posted on social media, it has collected many views with hundreds of baffled comments.

However, some Facebook users offered a solution to the mystery, saying that the man must be driving a car with a two-way pedal system. Such cars with pedals on both sides are used by driving schools, allowing the teacher to control the vehicle too.

Sitting on the passenger side, the driver merely extended his right hand to control the steering wheel and drove the car with experience ease.

Some even identified the man as a native of Vellore in Tamil Nadu and said that they had seen him driving from the passenger seat several times. "Seen him in Vellore," wrote one person in the comments section. "He lives in Vellore and is near our house," said another.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.