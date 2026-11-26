A man who attended the wedding of Bihar MLA Anant Singh's daughter Shivangi on Wednesday has become an unlikely internet sensation after revealing that he became friends with the politician in prison. The internet, naturally, has found its own name for this unusual bond: JFF, or Jail Friends Forever. A twist on the familiar BFF (Best Friends Forever), the phrase captures a friendship that apparently began not in school, college or the neighbourhood, but inside a prison.

READ | Glasses For Plates, Cartons For Food At Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding

"I became his friend in prison. I can do anything for him. He helped me when I had 32 criminal cases against me," the man is heard saying in the video.

It is not clear when their friendship started since Anant Singh has been in jail multiple times across several cases, most recently from November 1, 2025, to March 2026, and is ordered to return to custody in December 2026.

The man's striking resemblance to Anant Singh, particularly his moustache, has added another talking point to the viral clip. His identity remains unclear, but that hasn't stopped social media users from drawing comparisons with the crime drama 'Mirzapur'.

"We don't need movies like Mirzapur. Just watch these scenes from Bihar," one X user commented.

The wedding of his younger daughter Shivangi took place in Singh's ancestral village Nadwan and became one of the most-talked-about topics online because of the cost and elaborate arrangements.

Estimates put the total spending at somewhere between Rs 40-50 crore. A kitchen was set up under a 100-foot tent with a capacity to churn out 150 dishes, had more than 500 cooks and 300 cooking stations.

Singh also got a helipad constructed for his VIP guests that included BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Union minister Lalan Singh.

Videos circulating online claim that a million people attended the wedding (the figure has not been independently verified) as guests since Singh has made the wedding free for all.