Watch: Zoom Meeting Goes Viral After Employees Get Into Argument Over Hindi Language

A video of an argument between employees over the Zoom call meeting has surfaced online and sparked a flurry of reactions from social media users. The clip was shared on X (formerly X) by a page called 'Ghar ke Kalesh'. It showed several workers deciding their New Year plans over the video call. However, as soon as one person started speaking in Hindi, an argument ensued between colleagues over the language.

In the short video, one of the employees requested the other to speak in English as he and others didn't understand Hindi. The man proceeded to communicate in English but he soon switched to Hindi again, which agitated the others and led to an argument between the group. One of the workers tried to pacify the situation as well by adding that he would translate whatever the man was saying, while another requested her colleagues not to start a fight over a "petty issue". However, the agitated employees refused to listen and started talking in their own native language.

Kalesh b/w Colleagues over one Guy was speaking Hindi during Team Zoom meeting pic.twitter.com/iiCnvpsc7V — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 30, 2023

The date of the video is unclear. However, since being shared a few days back, it has garnered more than 1 million views. The clip has even sparked a flurry of reactions from X users. While some people supported the man speaking in Hindi, others had different opinions.

"It's amusing how none of them has a problem conversing in english but get burnt if someone starts speaking Hindi lmao. Come on, if you couldn't understand Hindi you could have politely said it, & if you know it there's no problem in understanding like two three sentences," wrote one user.

"In my 16 years of IT career I never initiated regional language discussion during any team meeting since we know not everyone understands all the language so keep it common. However, I get surprised when the initiation comes for client leaders, does not matter which state they come from, be it Maha or TN or KN or WB or even Delhi the language will he Hindi if they are just all them or even me on the call. I never mind and why should I? So yes these are petty issues there is something called politeness like one of the guy here. Keep the language common so all can understand, ask them before if they are all fine with the language," commented another.

"I side with the Tamils on this one. If you have even one person who wouldn't understand what you're saying, talk in the corporate language that is ENGLISH," expressed a third user. "Why can he not speak in English when his colleagues can't understand Hindi? The problem is in the communication and he's interpreting it as a prestige issue," added another.