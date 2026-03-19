Watch: Wild 'Imposter' Possum Caught Hiding Among Stuffed Animals At Australian Airport Shop

A wild "imposter" possum has become an internet sensation after being caught hiding among plushies at a Tasmanian airport gift shop on Wednesday, March 18. Hobart Airport shared an endearing clip of the little stowaway sitting perfectly still on a shelf, doing its absolute best to blend in with the stuffed animals but failing spectacularly.

Liam Bloomfield, multi-site manager with Lagardere AWPL, at Hobart's airport, said staff members found the possum around 11.45 am local time.

"We found the possum sitting within the native plush," Bloomfield was quoted as saying by ABC News. He added that the animal "was not stressed" and appeared calm.

However, things got a little wild when the animal left the store and took a walk outside the shop, which "caused pandemonium" in the departure lounge.

"We had passengers here, there and everywhere, taking videos," he said. "It was a bit of a mad rush to make sure it was safe and no passengers were disrupted, and that the possum got back home."

"Can you spot the imposter? This cheeky lost possum found a clever hiding place among the Aussie plushies in our retail store. Luckily it was safely relocated out of the terminal area and the space was cleaned," Hobart Airport captioned the accompanying video.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the video went viral, social media users could not help but admire the possum's cuteness, adding that the clip made their day.

"This would make my whole year. So cute," said one user while another added: "You can see the second he knows the jig is up."

A third commented: "That little imposter is a cute possum and it's not doing any harm to anyone, so go away, leave him alone."