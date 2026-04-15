Watch: Techie's Father Reads Amazon Offer Letter, Emotional Moment Goes Viral

A video by a Software Development Engineer, showing his father reading his offer letter from Amazon, has gone viral on Instagram. The clip has been added to a wave of heartwarming "desi parent" reactions that are resonating across social media. The video was shared by a techie named Shailendra Yadav, who as the caption wrote, "My father reading my offer letter."

In the video, his father is seen reading the offer letter, a moment viewers described as "dignified" and "deeply felt". While the clip is still gaining traction, it highlights the fact that success isn't always about loud reactions.

"People will see this moment. They won't see the years behind it," the text on the video read.

Watch the video here:



Social Media Reaction

"This is my only dream, too. Fathers are the face of God. Congratulations to you," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Very proud moment for dads when their kids reach a great height," another user wrote.

"Congratulations Puttar Inke liye jo bola jaye kam hai," a third user wrote.

The internet has been celebrating similar moments recently. In one widely shared post, IIT BHU graduate Shivanshu Ranjan texted his father, "Job lag gaya, Amazon me" after securing a pre-placement SDE-1 offer. His father responded with one word - "ok".

In a separate incident, a Reddit user shared how his father cried on hearing his job offer, saying, "Beta, itna toh hamara life saving hai (Son, this is as much as our life savings)".

Another moment was shared on social media by a techie whose parents reacted to his first salary with awe: "Ye bahut sare paise hain (That is a lot of money)".