Watch: Stunning Fireworks Display At New Jersey's BAPS Swaminarayan Temple Wows Internet

The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, the largest Hindu temple outside of India in the modern era, celebrated Diwali on Monday, October 20, with a spectacular fireworks display.

The expatriate community watched from below as the New Jersey night sky was lit up with the majestic fireworks. "As fireworks filled the air at BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, the community came together to celebrate Diwali and welcome Nutan Varsh (New Year), carrying with them the joy of the festival and the hope of a new beginning," the temple captioned the video on X (formerly Twitter).

As the video went viral, social media users reacted in amazement, stating that the fireworks display was glorious and lauded the community for celebrating their culture.

"Such a good sight to see that the Hindus all across the world are celebrating the festival of lights with the same grandeur and excitement," said one user, while another added: "Look how glorious my temple stands! An eternal civilisation with its culture, its festivals, its heritage, its people, unshaken through time."

A third commented: "Wonderful to see Indian communities across the world keeping traditions alive and celebrating the festival of lights with such grandeur. The fireworks against the stunning temple architecture create a magical atmosphere."

Check The Viral Video Here:

As fireworks filled the air at BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, the community came together to celebrate Diwali and welcome Nutan Varsh (New Year), carrying with them the joy of the festival and the hope of a new beginning.#Akshardham #BAPSRobbinsville #Diwali2025 pic.twitter.com/8QUYrxXMHB — akshardhamusa (@akshardham_usa) October 21, 2025

Also Read | Mother Elephant Helps Stuck Calf, Forest Officer Shares Heartwarming Video

BAPS Swaminarayan, Robbinsville City

The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple was inaugurated in 2023 and sprawls across a vast 126-acre area, having been built by 12,500 volunteers from all over the world. The temple is crafted from four distinct varieties of marble sourced from Italy and limestone from Bulgaria.

Once on site, these intricately carved pieces were assembled like a colossal jigsaw puzzle, culminating in the creation of this monumental Hindu temple.