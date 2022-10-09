Watch: Ranveer Singh, Shaquille O'Neal And Steve Harvey Attend NBA Abu Dhabi Games

Ranveer Singh was announced as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India in 2021.

Ranveer Singh seems to be having a gala time with a bunch of his famous friends at an NBA event. The Bollywood actor attended the final clash of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 at the Etihad Arena on Saturday. During the match, he was spotted vibing with US TV host and comedian Steve Harvey and former Basketball player Shaquille O'Neal (Shaq).

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the NBA posted a video of the three stars having a fun interaction with each other. In the clip, while Shaq appeared to be on a video call, Ranveer Singh, being humorous with his improvised Arabic, was heard saying, "Habibi come to Abu Dhabi". "Squad," the basketball association captioned the post.

NBA posted the video on Saturday, and since it has accumulated more than 229,000 views and over 4,900 likes.

Separately, taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh also posted a video of him dancing with Shaquille O'Neal. The two were seen dancing to Ranveer's popular song 'Kahlibali' from the movie 'Padmaavat'.

"Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn't know you needed! Here's Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi!" the actor wrote in the caption of the post.

Previously, the Bollywood star also launched into a dance with another NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two danced to the song 'Tattad Tattad', which was from the Bollywood movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'. "The Greek Freak gettin' his Tattad Tattad on!" he captioned the post on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh is a sports enthusiast. It is no secret that he loves to watch Cricket but the actor is also a football and basketball fan. In 2021, he was also announced as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Yash Raj Film's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani'.