London Hair Artist Creates Stunning Hair Sculpture, Leaves Internet Fascinated

The video has garnered 11 million views and more than over 2 lakh likes

The internet gives people a platform to showcase or sharpen their creativity. Now, a video showing a hair artist from London creating sculptures on a model's head is going viral on the internet.

In a video shared on the official page of Instagram shows hair artist Shamara Roper creating a stunning hair sculpture on a model's head. The clips start with Ms Romper combing the hair and divide into different sections. She then adds three small frames and adds three teddy bears to accessorise the hair. The hair sculpture grabbed everyone's attention.

The caption read, "This hair sculpture from London hair artist @shamara_roper (Shamara Roper) is juuuuust right."

Watch the video:

Ms Roper was quoted saying, "As I was thinking about the fairy tale and folklore theme for the GUAP GALA, I wanted to focus on Goldilocks from "Goldilocks and the Three Bears." This style on model @kaeemae (Kaeleen Stammers) is her artistic interpretation of the classic tale."

Since being posted, the video has garnered 11 million views and has over 2 lakh likes and several comments. People were impressed with Ms Roper's creativity. A user wrote, "Crazy hairstyle. Does give the feel of Goldilocks and the Three Bears." Another commented, "This looks so awesome."

The third expressed, "Not going to lie; this looks very creative."

