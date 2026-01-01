Watch: Mumbai Celebrates New Year With Iconic Train Horns At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

As the clock struck midnight and India ushered in 2026, Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station reverberated with a synchronised sound of train horns. Multiple videos being widely circulated on social media show the Victorian-era train station packed with passengers, capturing the unique spectacle, which has turned into a tradition.

The video starts at 11:59 pm on the station clock. As midnight rings in, the station is instantly filled with the loud blaring of train horns. Both commuters and railway staff can be seen rejoicing in the moment, recording the memorable midnight show on their phones and clapping in celebration of the new year.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Central Railway posted the video and extended warm New Year greetings, wishing passengers and railway staff safe and memorable journeys in 2026.

"Central Railway celebrates New Year at CSMT with customary horns at 00.00 of 1 January 2026. Happy New Year and Safe Journey Ahead to all," read the accompanying caption.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Central Railway celebrates new year at CSMT with customary horns at 00.00 of 1 January 2026.

Happy New Year and Safe Journey Ahead to all. pic.twitter.com/1D5le7pQpD — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 31, 2025

'Perfect Way To Ring In New Year'

As the video went viral, social media users were delighted by the blaring of the horns and lauded the Indian Railways for the 'creative initiative'.

"Proud to see Indian Railways set the tone for a resilient and connected 2026," said one user, while another added: "It is a loud, chaotic, and perfect way to ring in the year. That energy is exactly what makes the city feel alive."

A third commented: "They are just thrilled to see and hear train Horns blaring in unison. They will now wander to the Gateway of India / Marine Drive, spend the night and take the first train home in the morning."

Local trains remain an integral part of life in Mumbai. They are an essential mode of transport that commuters rely on, no matter how crowded or exhausting the journey may be. The video of passengers gathering at night to hear the blaring of horns highlighted that these trains also bring people together during special moments.