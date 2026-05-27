Watch: Mother Elephant With Her Rare Twin Calves Spotted In Jim Corbett Park

An adorable video of a mother elephant walking with her rare twin calves in Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park is going viral on social media. Shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, the heartwarming clip shows the little family moving peacefully through the bush. The tiny twins closely shadow their mother, mimicking her movements as they learn the rules of the jungle.

"Here, a mother elephant with twins, as seen in Corbett. Twins in elephants are not just rare; they are a fascinating lesson in population dynamics," Kaswan captioned the PTI video.

Highlighting why the phenomenon was rare, Kaswan explained the r/K selection theory under which elephants are classified as K-selected species due to their focus on producing fewer offspring due to a lack of resources.

"Species that follow the r-strategy focus on rapid multiplication. They produce many offspring because survival chances are low. Think of insects, frogs or many fish," said Kaswan, adding: "Elephants belong to the opposite category; K-selected species. These animals live near the carrying capacity (K) of their habitat, so competition for resources is high. Instead of producing many young, they invest heavily in very few."

For elephants, a pregnancy lasts nearly 22 months, and usually only one calf is born. The mother and other herd members spend years protecting and raising that calf, which means population growth is naturally slow.

"In elephants, even one calf is a major biological investment. Two together become a remarkable event in the story of life history and population dynamics," said Kaswan.

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'Beautiful Sight'

As the video gained traction, social media users were delighted by the majestic-looking creatures walking unassumingly through the jungle.

"Beautiful sight, always good to see such beautiful wildlife things," said one user, while another added: "What a blissful moment. Amazing elephants."

A third commented: "Thank you, sir. I was about to study r- and k-selection theory, and your post made it easier for me to begin."