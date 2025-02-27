Watch: Monkey Steals Food From Haldi Ceremony, Leaves Guests In Splits

We have seen umpteen videos of monkeys and their theatrics on the Internet. And now, a clip in which a monkey sneaks into a Haldi ceremony and steals food from a platter while guests are busy with celebrations is making rounds on social media.

As the attendees prepared for the ritual, waiting to apply turmeric paste and take pictures while enjoying the music, the mischievous monkey seized the opportunity. The primate swiftly grabbed some food from a thali being carried by one of the guests, leaving everyone in splits.

The video was shared on X with the caption, "Bro saw the opportunity and took it."

Bro Saw the opportunity and Took it????

On social media, people enjoyed the well-planned food heist, with many finding his antics amusing.

A person said, "He is waiting for the opportunity and grab that successfully done."

He is waiting for the opportunity & grab that successfully done ????

Another wrote, "He is a hero now among his pals."

He is a hero now among his pals ????

"According to Darwin's theory of evolution, monkeys are our forefathers, and we've inherited their opportunistic character traits-thanks, Grandpa Monkey," read another comment.

According to Darwin's theory of evolution, monkeys are our forefathers, and we've inherited their opportunistic character traits—thanks, Grandpa Monkey????????????

"The monkey should have been invited too, no one comes uninvited, he eats his share," wrote another user.

The monkey should have been invited too, no one comes uninvited, he eats his share...



The monkey should have been invited too, no one comes uninvited, he eats his share...

Dawat Kyo nahi Di......

This was not the first time a video of a monkey stealing things went viral. Earlier, a monkey unzipped a backpack of a person. It initially acts as if looking inside the bag for something, then takes an apple and runs away.

In another incident from November 2024, a monkey broke the sunroof of a parked car in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The animal leapt from a rooftop onto the parked vehicle, shattering the sunroof and landing straight onto the backseat of the car.