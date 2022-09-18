Viral Video: Monkey Stealing By Opening Zip Of A Bag Leaves Internet In Splits

Image shows a monkey unzipping a person's bag.

You have probably seen monkeys doing funny antics. Their antics are quite adorable to watch. In many parts of India, the risk of monkeys is fairly prevalent, they steal things from people and occasionally trespass into homes in quest of food. One such video going quite viral on social media shows a monkey stealing things from a person's bag and running away.

Shared by a user named Waow Africa on Instagram two days ago, the caption reads, "What is on bag? Let me see..!"

The user also gave Nature Matata credit for the video. The humorous video starts off with a monkey unzipping a bag pack that had been carried by a person. It initially acts as if it's looking inside the bag for something, after which it opens a second zip, takes an apple from inside, and flees away.

Since being shared, the video has received more than 1 lakh views and over 6,000 likes on Instagram. Several users have adored the video and swamped the comment section of the post with amusing remarks.

One user wrote, "All monkeys are thief, no matter if they are from NY or Chicago."

"Monkeys ain't got no problem going through people's things,' wrote another one.

Monkey videos are frequently shared on social media. A video that went viral last month showed a monkey that snatched the spectacles of a district magistrate in Mathura's Vrindavan.

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan. It showed the DM, Navneet Chahal, and several policemen gathered under a building figuring out a way to retrieve the glasses.

Additionally, there were some monkeys seen running around the building. The monkey finally returned the glasses after keeping the men on their toes for some time.



