Man's Backflip Stunt In Delhi Metro Ends In Epic Fail, Internet Asks ''What Was The Need?''

These days, several videos from the Delhi Metro have created quite a buzz on the internet. Despite repeated reminders about the ban on filming videos inside the train coaches by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), clips of people dancing or performing peculiar stunts inside Delhi metro coaches have seen a massive rise. In fact, it has become a trend.

In one such video, a man attempted a backflip stunt inside the Delhi Metro only to fail miserably in the end. The video shared on the Instagram profile 'chaman flipper', shows the man getting ready for his big flip, while everybody is watching him. He makes the jump but loses control and ends up falling on his head. At the end of the video, he can be seen holding his head in pain.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Metro mein chot lag gai. (I got hurt in the metro).”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with many social media users criticising his stunt. Many called such activities ''a nuisance'', and wondered why so many people were shooting such videos on the metro. Some others made fun of him, while others expressed concern over his fall.

"Catch this guy and hand him over to the cops. Doing such activities on the metro is risky,'' commented one user. Another commented, ''Who asked you to perform such stunts when you don't know how to do it? You made a fool of yourself.''

A third joked, ''Due to embarrassment, he must have left the metro at the next station.'' A fourth wrote, ''If you attempt it from that low, this is bound to happen.'' A fifth added, ''Oh God, hope you are okay. If you do this in the metro, you will get hurt only.''

Last month, a video of a digital creator, who is also an athlete, doing somersaults in Bengaluru metro went viral. Filming of reels on the metro's premises has led to controversies and attracted authorities' attention. DMRC has time and again warned commuters not to film videos inside metro coaches but to no avail.

Recently, yet another concerning clip of a couple getting intimate in the Delhi metro surfaced online. In the undated clip, a couple was seen hugging and kissing near the automated doors of a moving metro train.