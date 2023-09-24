Video Of Couple Kissing In Delhi Metro Coach Goes Viral, Angers Internet

The video claims that the incident occurred near the Anand Vihar metro station.

After a string of videos of couples getting intimate in coaches of Delhi Metro surfaced online, another similar clip has surfaced on social media, angering a section of internet users. In the undated clip, a couple can be seen hugging and kissing near the automated doors of a moving metro train.

The video claims that the incident occurred near the Anand Vihar metro station. It is to be noted that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has repeatedly urged passengers to not indulge in such activities and act appropriately inside the train. NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of this video.

The video was captioned as, ''Another emotional video of Anand Vihar #delhimetro (OYO).

Maybe we have forgotten that love is blind, people are not.''

Watch the video here:

The video has enraged many social media users who urged the DMRC to take action on the matter. Others questioned the idea of filming the act and circulating the couple's video without their consent.

One user wrote, ''Shows the couple's immaturity - could have avoided unwanted attention. And discussing it for a long time is also unnecessary.'' Another commented, ''This is become regular in Delhi? why? looking very very awkward.''

A third said, ''Seriously what's wrong if they are kissing each other and not disturbing anyone else, looks like people like you have no other work than interfering in other people's lives.''

In May this year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that it had decided to strengthen patrolling at stations and inside trains by uniformed security personnel and staffers in plain clothes after a string of such videos caused controversy.

The Delhi Metro also requested commuters to report such incidents to the "nearest available metro staff/CISF immediately so that appropriate action can be taken".

A few months back, a video of a young couple kissing each other while sitting on the floor of a metro coach went viral on social media. The DMRC in a statement said that it "expects its commuters to behave responsibly while using the Delhi Metro and follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society".

"Commuters should not indulge in any indecent/obscene activity that may cause discomfort or could offend the sensibilities of other fellow commuters. DMRC's Operations & Maintenance Act in fact lists out indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59," it said.