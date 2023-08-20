Video Of Woman's Somersault In Metro Goes Viral, Users From Bengaluru React

Since being shared the clip has amassed 5.2 lakh views.

Despite repeated reminders about the ban on filming videos inside several train coaches by metro corporations, some commuters continue to indulge in videography. Now, a video of a digital creator, who is also an athlete, doing somersaults on the train is gaining traction online.

In the video shared by user Misha Sharma on Instagram, she is seen standing inside a coach of a metro train and then attempting to do a somersault. As she performs the same, passengers travelling on the train are left shocked while some are seen smiling at her. Several people have claimed the metro train in question is operated by Namma Metro or Bengaluru Metro. However, NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Since being shared the clip has amassed 5.2 lakh views and 45,000 likes on the social media platform.

"You're the best," said a user.

"Amazing," commented another person.

A third person who witnessed the act stated, "It is on banglore metro u mentioned location as Rajastan... I was same metro behind u..."

"Itni ache gymnast ho play for India in Olympics instead of wasting ur time and energy in public places (You are such a good gymnast, play for India in Olympics instead of wasting ur time and energy in public places)," remarked another person.

This is not the first time that such a video has made headlines. Filming of reels on Delhi metro's premises has led to controversies and attracted authorities' attention.

Notably, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, earlier this year, asked commuters not to shoot videos inside Delhi Metro trains with a popular meme template. "Metro mein travel karein trouble nahi (Travel in the metro, do not cause trouble)," it said in Hindi. "All passengers must ensure that their behaviour doesn't cause any inconvenience to fellow commuters. DMRC's flying squads regularly travel all across the network to detect such activity," the transporter said.