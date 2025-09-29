Watch: IFS Officer Shares Incredible Video Of 'Lioness Guarding Temple'

An incredible video of a lioness calmly resting outside a Hindu temple has gained significant traction on social media. The 27-second clip, shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, is believed to have been filmed in Gujarat, the last remaining habitat for Asiatic Lions.

Shared during the Hindu festival of Navratri, the lioness' relaxed sitting posture outside the holy temple in the video has fuelled speculation that the animal was "guarding" the temple.

"What a divine sight. Looks like that lioness is guarding the temple!!" Mr Kaswan captioned the video on X (formerly Twitter).

What a divine sight. Look like that lioness is guarding the temple !! pic.twitter.com/bBlxlmKD4m — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 28, 2025

'Almost AI'

As the video went viral, garnering over 55,000 views, some social media users stated they initially believed that the clip was artificial intelligence (AI) generated. Others highlighted that the video showed the strong bond between the wildlife and the cultural traditions of the region.

"This almost looks like an AI. I believed just because you posted it," said one user, while another added: "Absolutely. You know the Gir forest houses temples of Devis, and is home to Charans, considered Deviputra."

A third commented: "I have seen many videos of tigers attacking humans in jungle roads and villages, but never a lion in Gir forest region. Seen them wandering in villages of Gir region, but never seen them attacking any humans. Why are they so calm there?"

Once teetering on the brink of extinction, the Asiatic lions, a majestic subspecies found only in Gujarat's Saurashtra region, have staged a remarkable comeback, owing to extensive wildlife conservation programmes. The lion population in India has grown to 891 in 2025, up from 674 in 2020.

"The Asiatic Lion (Panthera leo persica) is a global symbol of successful wildlife conservation, and on this World Lion Day, we celebrate their remarkable recovery. From just 284 lions in 1990, the population has now risen to 891 in 2025 - a 32 per cent increase since 2020 and over 70 per cent growth in the past decade," said Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on the occasion of World Lion Day in August.