Watch: Humanoid Robot 'Edward' Chases Pack Of Wild Boars In Poland

Humanoid robots might not be ready to tackle our daily chores just yet, but they are definitely killing it in the entertainment department. Whether it be showing flashy martial arts moves or holding their own on the tennis court, humanoid robots are steadily making progress. Now, a new use case of robots has impressed social media after a customised Unitree G1 robot was spotted running in the streets of Warsaw, Poland, chasing a flock of wild boars, according to a report in New York Post.

In the now-viral clip, the robot, surprisingly named "Edward Warchocki", jogs across a patch of grass as the wild boars scurry away. Despite its valiant pursuit, Warchocki is unable to close down the boars as he shakes his fist at the sky in apparent frustration.

Warsaw has been struggling to manage its roaming wild boar population. While the slow-moving, two-legged robots aren't exactly built for a high-speed chase, the sight of them pursuing the boars became an accidental social media hit, much to the delight of amused locals.

"The hero we don't deserve," said one user, while another added: "This isn't a stupid idea at all! I'd rent robots for hunts with beaters driving the wild boars away."

A third commented: "The reason I think we should deploy robots to schools in case of intruders is because even if we make robots do things like this, they won't die, and it's safe. Even if the pig fights back, no one dies."

A fourth said: "Edward, get ready for the rematch. The wild boars will come back stronger."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

zaganiam dziki do lasu pic.twitter.com/Pjxkn0kfob — Edward Warchocki (@edwardwarchocki) April 12, 2026

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Unitree Robotics

Last year, Unitree Robotics unveiled its new R1 robot that can fist-fight and perform cartwheels, which costs a little over Rs 5 lakh ($6,000). Weighing about 55 pounds, the R1 robot has 26 joints to allow for flexible movement. It is also equipped with multimodal artificial intelligence, including voice and image recognition.

Apart from displaying ample boxing capabilities, the robot also performed "kip-up' -- a complex gymnastic manoeuvre involving a person or robot transitioning from a supine position to standing without using their hands.