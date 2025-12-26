Advertisement
Video: Wild Boar Mauls Forest Officer, Strikes With Sticks Don't Help

As the officers attempted to encircle the boar using a net, the animal suddenly charged at forest officer Subham Pratap Singh and pinned him to the ground.

Video: Wild Boar Mauls Forest Officer, Strikes With Sticks Don't Help
Fellow officers tried to drive the boar away using sticks.
Badaun:

A forest department officer was injured after a wild boar attacked him during a rescue operation in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Friday. 

The incident occurred in Badaun's Sirsauli village. A team of forest officials had visited the area for rescue operations following complaints of crop damage by the wild boar. As the officers attempted to encircle the boar using a net, the animal suddenly charged at forest officer Subham Pratap Singh and pinned him to the ground.

Fellow officers tried to drive the boar away using sticks and were finally able to rescue Singh after nearly two minutes. 

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the wild boar can be seen pinning Singh down and dragging him while two officers continuously hit it with sticks in an attempt to rescue their colleague. 

Singh suffered several injuries during the attack and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

