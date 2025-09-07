Watch: Leopard Chased Away By Wild Boar In Dramatic Clip Shared By Forest Officer

A dramatic video showing the wild side of nature has gone viral on social media, where a leopard can be seen running away from another animal. The 17-second clip, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, showcases the rare sight where the leopard, one of the most feared apex predators in the world, can be seen stepping back to avoid confrontation with a wild boar.

The clip shows the boar approaching a leopard that is lying in the jungle, with the latter quickly backing away and leaving the spot.

"This leopard just forgot what he is !! Chased away by a wild boar. You never know what you may witness in wild," wrote Mr Kaswan.

Watch the viral video here:

'Leopard didn't forget...'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 73,000 views, with users expressing amazement at the rare sight where a leopard avoided attacking another animal.

"Wild boars are pretty dangerous, right? One wrong move by the predator can cause grievous injury," said one user while another added: "Wild boar is a powerful animal. It can kill humans easily."

A third commented: "Leopard didn't forget sir, we forget what a wild boar is. It's one of the deadliest small animals in the forest. Extremely agile, fast moving and can change directions in a second."

A fourth said: "Maybe the leopard was full stomach, so wanted to rest instead of attacking."

Wild boars are native to Asia, parts of North Africa and most of Europe. They are built like domestic pigs with thick, long-set bodies, long, mobile, cartilaginous snouts, black hooves, and medium-length tails.

Wild boars live in small family groups comprising females and their young. They are omnivores who eat plants, fruits, crops, roots, and nuts, but are good at adjusting their eating habits to what is available.