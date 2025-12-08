Video: Leopard Spotted Near Pune Airport, Officials Increase Surveillance

A leopard was spotted roaming near Pune Airport late Saturday and Sunday night when air traffic was low, and the airport premises were quiet.

In a video captured with a flashlight, the leopard was seen sitting by the roadside. A few moments later, it got up and slowly retreated into the shadows. The sighting coincides with airports facing flight chaos, including cancellations, delays, and large crowds.

Over the past few months, leopard sightings have increased in this area. To monitor the situation, the Maharashtra Forest Department has installed seven trap cameras in and around the airport.

To safely capture the leopard and manage the situation, the Forest Department has also sought help from a team of Australian experts specialising in such wildlife crises.

They will help capture the leopard safely and release it into the forest using advanced techniques and special methods.

The sightings have also occurred amid rising leopard attacks on humans. In response, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) recently approved Maharashtra's proposal for birth control of leopards in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that leopard attacks have claimed lives in Pune district, which, along with Ahilyanagar, is home to around 1,300 big cats.

A few days ago, a leopard was seen near residential areas in Junnar, Pune. A video showing a young man recording the leopard from inside his car has also surfaced on social media.

In the video, the man points out that the leopard comes to the same spot every day. “This leopard will now go to my house, look,” he says, driving the car towards his home. Moments later, the leopard was seen approaching the house.

Weeks ago, a leopard was spotted roaming in a residential neighbourhood in Pune. The Forest Department launched a large-scale search operation using thermal drones and other advanced equipment.