Watch: Masked Men Break Into California Jewellery Shop, Steal $1 Million-Worth Valuables

A shocking robbery was reported at a California jewellery store, where around 25 masked men entered the shop and made off with over $1 million worth of gems and gold, the New York Post reported. The incident happened at Heller Jewelers in San Ramon on Monday, and the heist was caught on surveillance footage, which shows the thieves armed with hammers, bags and guns, smashing through glass casings to grab valuable items.

As per the report, the suspects shot their way out after getting locked inside the store. While speaking to ABC 7 News, Lt Mike Pistello from the San Ramon Police Department said, "When they went in, they basically took over the store. Basically, taking whatever jewellery was available."

"What ended up happening was, once the suspects went in, the door locked behind them," Pistello said, referring to a security upgrade since a previous robbery in 2023.

The police said that no one was injured.

At least six cars were waiting in the parking lot for their escape, with drone footage capturing the criminals fleeing.

Police have seven suspects in custody, including a minor, and have impounded the getaway vehicles.

Heller Jewelers released a statement on social media, expressing gratitude for "an outpouring of kindness" after the robbery. The post mentioned that the shop will reopen on Saturday.