US Woman Duct-Taped To Seat On American Airlines Flight After Assault On Crew Member

A shocking incident was reported on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Las Vegas when a woman allegedly became violent mid-air, attacking a flight attendant and threatening crew members. The situation had gone out of control as she had to be restrained in her seat with zip ties and duct tape. As per a report by the New York Post, she even admitted that she once poisoned her father with the intention of killing him.

An official press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada revealed that the 47-year-old woman, identified as Ketty J Dilone, was arrested on September 16 and made her initial court appearance.

Also Read | Moon Is Rusting: Scientists Stunned By Hematite Discovery On Lunar Surface

The incident happened when Dilone was taking off on a connecting flight in Charlotte, North Carolina, during a return trip from the Dominican Republic. She started yelling and walking down the aisle, filming passengers despite being asked to stop.

She shouted, "I will kill you b***h!" at crew members and kicked a flight attendant twice, causing them to fall.

As per the media outlet, she further said, "You don't know what the f**k I've been through, bi**h. Kill yourself, bi**h! You wanna die, bi**h?"

She admitted to putting "roach poison" in her father's coffee when she was 11 to kill him. "It didn't work. And in DR (Dominican Republic), we call it 'Tres Pasito,'" she said

"So if anybody wants to kill somebody, put roach poison! But make sure it's not expired, and make sure you put a lot of it!" she shouted.

Also Read | Chinese Woman Dies From Organ Failure After Stepping On Acid, Nicknamed 'Bone-Dissolving Water'

The crew members and passengers helped restrain her using duct tape and flex cuffs. "Due to Dilone's disruptive and threatening behavior, she had to be restrained in her seat with zip ties and duct tape," the official statement mentioned.

Dilone was arrested by the FBI at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport and booked into Henderson Detention Center. She faces federal charges of interference with a flight crew and assault, potentially carrying up to 20 years in prison.

Court records also show a 2005 domestic violence arrest, with a guilty plea to a misdemeanour and counselling mandate.