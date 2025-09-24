Chinese Woman Dies From Organ Failure After Stepping On Acid, Nicknamed 'Bone-Dissolving Water'

A tragic incident in China has highlighted the dangers of an acid, which is a highly corrosive chemical nicknamed "bone-dissolving water", the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

In the Hangzhou region, a 52-year-old woman, surnamed Tu, died from multiple organ failure just five days after stepping on a discarded container of hydrofluoric acid while walking on a hillside.

The incident happened when she came into contact with the acid while walking in a vacant lot near Xianlin Middle Road, an area left unattended.

Also Read | All About 'Pink Meanie', The Rare Jellyfish With 70-Foot Tentacles Found On Texas Coast

She suffered rapid swelling, multiple organ failure, and severe electrolyte imbalance. As per the doctors, her chances of survival were slim despite the immediate response. Tu died from heart and lung failure within five days.

While speaking to the mainland media, The Paper, one doctor said, "The chances of saving her were already slim."

According to the report, her child wrote on social media: "I never got to see a miracle happen."

"My mum left us in a way we could not comprehend, and so quickly. I hope there are no accidents in heaven."

Also Read | Moon Is Rusting: Scientists Stunned By Hematite Discovery On Lunar Surface

During the probe, two more bottles of the acid were found, which have now been removed. The authorities are investigating, and the site has been decontaminated.

As per the police, the acid was left behind by a janitor surnamed Ai, whose job included cleaning walls. He moved away from the area in 2015 and has since been detained. He could face up to seven years in prison for negligently releasing hazardous substances.

Hydrofluoric Acid Risks

Hydrofluoric acid, a colourless solution, can dissolve metals, glass and silicon. It can cause severe burns and deep tissue damage.

The chemical is widely used in industries like semiconductors and glass processing but remains accessible online, often with inadequate safety warnings.

Experts stress the need for extreme caution and use of protective equipment when it comes such highly corrosive chemicals. Immediate medical attention is needed in case of exposure.