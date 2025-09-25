World's Oldest Woman's DNA Study Reveals Surprising Longevity Factors

Maria Branyas, who lived to the remarkable age of 117, has given scientists a fascinating glimpse into the secrets of longevity. Researchers in Spain studied her DNA and found that her genome was surprisingly young, with rare genetic variants linked to a healthy heart, brain and immune system.

With the help of these findings, the scientists are attempting to "provide a fresh look at human aging biology, suggesting biomarkers for healthy aging, and potential strategies to increase life expectancy."

As volunteered by Branyas, the scientists had collected her samples of blood, saliva, urine and stool before she died in 2024. At that time, she was the oldest living person in the world.

Also Read | US Woman Duct-Taped To Seat On American Airlines Flight After Assault On Crew Member

The findings, published in Cell Reports Medicine, revealed that Branyas had excellent heart health, with low levels of 'bad' cholesterol and high levels of 'good' cholesterol. Her body also showed very low levels of inflammation, which is often associated with ageing.

Her diet, rich in foods like yoghurt, might have contributed to her longevity. And she also led a mentally, socially and physically active life, complementing her genetic advantages.

Also Read | Viral Video Shows Snake Swimming In Kolkata Floodwaters With Fish In Mouth, Internet Reacts

Her cells apparently "behaved" like those of a much younger person despite her advanced age. Notably, Branyas had very short telomeres, which protect chromosomes. Surprisingly, this might have helped prevent cancer. The Immune System and Gut Microbiome showed markers typical of younger individuals.

"The picture that emerges from our study, although derived only from this one exceptional individual, shows that extremely advanced age and poor health are not intrinsically linked," write the researchers, led by epigeneticists Eloy Santos-Pujol and Aleix Noguera-Castells.