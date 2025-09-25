Viral Video Shows Snake Swimming In Kolkata Floodwaters With Fish In Mouth, Internet Reacts

A hilarious video from Kolkata has gone viral, showing a snake swimming through floodwaters with a fish tightly gripped in its mouth. A user named Atreyee Mitra shared the video on Instagram. The video, which received huge traction, captures the snake's impressive aquatic skills and has sparked a wave of jokes about Kolkata's famous love for fish. "Kolkata and its little perks, right before Durga Pujo," the user wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

Also Read | Chinese Woman Dies From Organ Failure After Stepping On Acid, Nicknamed 'Bone-Dissolving Water'

The snake appears to be a Checkered Keelback, locally known as Jol Dhora. It is a non-venomous water snake common in freshwater habitats.

The social media users reacted with funny comments from "Bro proved he's Bengali" to "Even snakes like machh-bhaat (fish and rice)".

One user wrote, "Every reel I see about this just keeps getting crazier." Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Even snakes also like fish.... speciality of Kolkata!!"

Also Read | Moon Is Rusting: Scientists Stunned By Hematite Discovery On Lunar Surface

Cloudburst in Kolkata

At least 11 people have died in a heavy downpour which lashed the city and nearby areas on September 23. A cloudburst led to severe waterlogging in many parts of the city. The traffic movement was also disrupted. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall in Northern Park, Bhawanipur, caused waterlogging at the Durga Puja pandals in the city.

As per the news agency PTI, the downpour - 251.4 mm in less than 24 hours - was the highest since 1986 and the sixth-highest single-day rainfall in the last 137 years. It was only behind the record 369.6 mm in 1978, 253 mm in 1888, and 259.5 mm in 1986.