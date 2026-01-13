Watch: Goa Woman Helps Foreign Tourist After Google Maps Glitch Leaves Her Stranded

Kindness is a beautiful attribute that makes us human. In a world that often values strength and success, kindness reminds us that compassion and empathy are what truly make life meaningful and rich. Recently, an example of it was seen when a woman in Goa came to the rescue of a foreign tourist who had become lost at night after a Google Maps failure. According to a post on X, the incident unfolded around 10 pm in South Goa, where a foreign tourist was found alone, distressed, and in tears on deserted streets.

The tourist was attempting to return to her hotel on foot, but her navigation app failed to guide her correctly, leaving her stranded in the dark. Sindhu Kumari, a local driver, noticed the woman's distress, stopped to reassure her, and provided a safe ride. Kumari safely dropped the tourist off at Hotel Coconut Grove Beach Resort. She also refused payment for the help, telling the tourist, "It's okay, I don't want it," and instead shared her Instagram handle for the tourist to stay in touch if she faced further trouble.

"10 PM, foreign woman lost & terrified — Google Maps failed. No one around… until Rapido rider Sindhu Kumari stopped, calmed her & safely dropped her off at Hotel Coconut," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

10 PM, foreign woman lost & terrified — Google Maps failed.

No one around… until Rapido rider Sindhu Kumari stopped, calmed her & safely dropped her to Hotel Coconut🫡

pic.twitter.com/lNF06WG0xv — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 12, 2026

"Kudos to Sindhu"

Social media was full of praise for Sindhu's selfless act, with users thanking her for helping the stranded woman. Many highlighted that such kindness showcases the best of India, boosting the nation's image. One user wrote, " This is real India. Quiet courage, basic kindness, and stepping up when it mattered. Salute to Sindhu Kumari."

Another commented, "Salute to Sindhu Kumari! Her presence of mind, kindness, and courage turned a potential crisis into a story of hope."

A third said, "When apps fail, humanity steps up. Sindhu Kumari didn't just give a ride - she gave safety, dignity, and trust. This is the India the world needs to see."

"Sindhu Kumari must be appreciated and rewarded. In a country where crimes against women and children are at a high level, it is good to see Sindhu Kumari come to the aid of a distressed foreigner and ensure that she safely reaches her destination. Kudos to Sindhu," added a fourth.