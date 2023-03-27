Watch: Delhi Metro Driver Accidentally Plays Haryanvi Track, Internet Can't Stop Laughing

The video was shared by a content creator named Amandeep Singh

If you are suffering from Monday blues, then this hilarious video from Delhi metro will surely lift your spirits. During a recent ride on the Delhi metro, the commuters were left confused after the metro driver accidentally played a Haryanvi track '2 Numbari' instead of the usual announcement.

The video opens with a fully packed metro, with the majority of the people standing near the entrance doors. Moments later, Masoom Sharma and Manisha Sharma's '2 Numbari' can then be heard on the speakers that are generally used to convey important announcements. Passengers can be heard laughing their hearts out. The video shows that the song only played for a few seconds and was immediately turned off. The caption on the video read, "Driver playing songs in Delhi Metro. POV: It's Friday night."

The video was shared by a content creator named Amandeep Singh and was posted on Instagram. The caption of the video reads, "Reason why I love Delhi."

Watch the video here:

The video has amused social media users. A user joked, "Haryana roadways driver after joining Delhi metro."

Another user wrote, "I was also present in that metro at the moment.Its real."

"When Delhi metro cross Tikri border," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently stepped in with a word of caution. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared a hilarious meme while advising people not to shoot dance videos inside metros. Acing the meme game, DMRC used a reference from the Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' and wrote, "Dance is fun but Delhi Metro mein Na-Naacho Naacho Naacho".

The post was captioned, "Remember to Respect your passengeRs #DelhiMetro".

The picture also had a disclaimer saying, ''Filming Reels/Dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi metro.''