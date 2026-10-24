Watch: China's Kung Fu Robot Kicks Car Doors And Fights Off Knife Attacker

China's Unitree Robotics has unveiled its new humanoid robot, the H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian, in a demonstration video. The video shows the robot kicking in car doors, dropping from a height of about 4 metres, disarming a knife-wielding attacker and lifting a vehicle off a trapped person.

The company shared the video with the caption, "Unitree Introducing: H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian. Powerful performance to serve and guard you, with a maximum endurance of approximately 8 hours. Please use the robot safely and in a friendly manner."

Watch the video here:

Unitree said the robot has a standby endurance of up to about 8 hours. It did not reveal whether the actions were fully autonomous, how the battery performs during combat or rescue tasks, its price or when it will be launched. Its current H2 model starts at $29,900.

The video has been viewed around 10 million times, with viewers fascinated by the robot's seemingly superhuman abilities.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Phew, that wasn't real... just a dream."

Another commented, "The movements are becoming more and more human. It's incredible to see how far Unitree has come with its robots."

A third user expressed concern about the robot's combat capabilities, writing, "Can we perhaps not train our bots for violence? There are so many other use cases, such as building housing for the poor or handling simple warehouse and manufacturing tasks."