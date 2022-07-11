Viral Video: Snake Found Curled Up In Shoe Rescued By Trained Personnel

The video has garnered more than 101,000 views and more than 3,400 likes.

A snake was recently found curled up inside a shoe and a scary video of the rescue mission has surfaced on social media.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda shared the short clip on Twitter. In the caption, he warned people to be careful as snakes can be found at the oddest possible places during monsoon. “Be careful. Take help of trained personnel,” he added.

— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 11, 2022

In the clip, a woman can be seen pushing a snake-catching rod inside the shoe in order to catch the hidden reptile. As she puts the iron rod inside the shoe, the snake is seen coming out of it and trying to attack the woman. She, however, is seen handling the reptile with precaution and in the end, she even manages to take the snake out of the footwear.

The trained personnel is heard explaining why it is necessary to dust the shoe before wearing them. She also added that it is important to be alert and cautious, especially during monsoon season.

Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 101,000 views and more than 3,400 likes. In the comment sections, while some internet users called the video “scary”, others simply thanked the IFS officer for sharing the information.

“Great sensitization videos for society,” wrote one. “Thanks for your kind information,” added another. “So scary,” wrote third.

Meanwhile, last month it was reported a student from class four was bitten by a venomous snake at his school in Kerala. The boy was bit by the reptile about 200 metres from his classroom. The child was immediately rushed to a hospital. It was later reported that his health condition was stable and he was out of danger.