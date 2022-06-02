Kerala Child Bitten By Venomous Snake In School Out Of Danger: Cops

The child was immediately rushed to the hospital. (Representational)

A student from class four was bitten by a venomous snake on Thursday at his school in Wadakkanchery area of Thrissur district in Kerala.

Police said that the child's health condition is stable and he is out of danger.

The incident occurred at around 10.00 AM this morning when the boy arrived at his school.

He was bit by the snake about 200 metres from his classroom, police said.

The child was immediately rushed to the hospital, they added.

