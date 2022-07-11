'Stay Single': Nagaland Minister's Solution For Population Growth

On World Population Day, the minister called for making informed choices on family planning

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who has been trending on social media for his "small eyes" remark that called out racism in a humorous way, has now come up with a witty take on population growth in the country.

On the occasion of World Population Day, the minister called for making informed choices on family planning and also suggested a "solution".

“On the occasion of World Population Day, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on childbearing. Or stay single like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today,” the minister tweeted.

On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing.



Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future.



Come join the singles movement today. pic.twitter.com/geAKZ64bSr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 11, 2022

Mr Inma's witty message was applauded by several people on Twitter. “You have a unique sense of humour. I really like you blending elements of humour with serious topics,” one user wrote.

You have a unique sense of humor. I really like you blending elements of humor with serious topics — Shivashis Bose ???????? (@shivashisjibasu) July 11, 2022

Some said that Mr Inma is the most eligible bachelor after Salman Khan.

Sir, the way your popularity is rising among masses ,i dont think you can stay single for long....Most eligible bachelor after Salman khan???? — Shiva (@Shamshera11) July 11, 2022

Mr Inma's comment on the "benefits of having small eyes" had spread smiles while calling out casual racism still faced by people from the Northeast. The minister had said that joked that there are benefits of having small eyes.

“Less dirt enters my eyes. Also, I can easily sleep when I am on the stage and a long programme is going on," Mr Inma had said.

The video of his address was later shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter. “My brother is in full form,” the caption read.

Mr Inma's remarks went viral and garnered praise from Twitter users. Many lauded his quirky way of responding to racism.