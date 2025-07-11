World Population Day 2025: Know Date, Theme, History And Significance

Each year, World Population Day is observed on July 11 to raise awareness about global population issues and their impact on society. Established by the United Nations in 1989, the day highlights the importance of addressing population-related concerns such as reproductive health, family planning, gender equality, and sustainable development. Through this observance, the global organisation seeks to promote understanding, collaboration and innovative solutions to ensure a sustainable future for all countries. This day serves as a platform for governments, organisations and individuals to engage in discussions and take action.

World Population Day 2025: History

World Population Day was established by the UN and first observed in 1989. The idea was inspired by the world population reaching five billion on July 11, 1987, prompting Dr KC Zachariah, a senior demographer at the World Bank, to suggest marking the occasion as World Population Day.

Since then, World Population Day has played a crucial role in raising awareness, advocating for reproductive rights, and encouraging policies and programs that support sustainable development and the well-being of all individuals.

World Population Day 2025: Significance

The significance of World Population Day lies in its ability to foster discussions and raise awareness about the impact of population dynamics on socio-economic development, environmental sustainability, and individual well-being. It serves as a reminder that our growing population presents both challenges and opportunities that require our attention and proactive measures.

World Population Day 2025: Theme

The theme for World Population Day 2025 is "Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world". This theme reaffirms the promise of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development: that every person has the right to make informed choices about their lives and futures, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.