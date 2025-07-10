Why Are So Many Billionaires Choosing To Have Kids Via Sperm Donation?

On World Population Day, which is observed on July 11 to raise awareness about global population issues and their impact on society, a discussion on having children via sperm donation also becomes important. The trend has recently gained popularity, especially among billionaires, with the most striking example being Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram. Durov has publicly stated that he has fathered over 100 children through sperm donation and plans to leave his fortune to all of them.

The Telegram CEO has treated it as a "Civic Duty", as he claims he was initially persuaded to donate by a friend with fertility issues. A clinic director reportedly told him there was a shortage of "high-quality donor material" and that it was a "civic duty" for healthy men to donate. He has expressed pride in helping to alleviate the global shortage of healthy sperm; in fact, he also expressed a plan to "open-source" his DNA to help his biological offspring find one another.

Elon Musk reportedly said he could provide sperm to "a married couple he had met socially only a handful of times". And he allegedly said that he would also give his sperm to anyone in order to have a baby.

Who Can Choose Sperm Donation?

A male partner in a relationship may be infertile, making donor sperm a viable option for having a child. Meanwhile, single women who want to have children may use a sperm donor to conceive.

Male same-sex couples use sperm donation, along with an egg donor and a surrogate, to have a biological child. Female same-sex couples often use sperm donation to conceive.

Some individuals may prefer to have a child without the complexities of a co-parenting relationship. The use of a sperm bank offers a way to maintain legal and emotional separation from the biological father.

Why Is This Trend Becoming Popular?

Reports have claimed that some men choose to donate sperm as a way to build their personal legacy, contribute to the lives of others, and help individuals or couples struggling with fertility issues. For example, Durov believes that his genes are worth passing on.

Many donors are motivated by a genuine desire to assist others in achieving parenthood, driven by altruism and a sense of fulfilment, while some see financial benefits.

What Are The Ethical Implications Of Using Sperm Donors?

The donation process involves rigorous health screenings, providing donors with valuable insights into their reproductive health and overall well-being; however, there are some ethical implications as well.

The first question all couples ask when discussing donor sperm is whether they can choose their donors. "The answer is no, they cannot. The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act 2021, states that the identity of the donor has to be confidential and the recipient couples cannot personally contact or select the donor and can only source anonymously via sperm banks," Dr Sanjay Prakash J, Clinical Lead - Andrology & Consultant Urologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology, Chennai, told NDTV.

The doctor explained that many couples are reluctant about donor sperm because they think the "child will totally look different" from their parents. Dr Prakash explained that it's not true because 50 per cent of the chromosomes are inherited from the mother and hence there is a "very good chance that the offspring will have traits and appearances of the mother".

Another question often raised is whether parents should reveal the identity of the sperm donor to the child. Dr Prakash said that it's purely up to the parents. "In some countries, children can seek the donor's identity after the age of 18. However, in India, it has to be kept anonymous strictly."

The couples can choose the physical characteristics like height, skin tone, etc, blood group compatibility, educational background, occupation, if details are available. Sperm donation cannot be commercialised, and advertising or showcasing sperm donors is prohibited.

Although only healthy donors are selected with no family history of genetic disorders, there is still a risk of transmission. "In many countries, genetic testing for cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, and thalassemia/hemoglobinopathy carrier status, etc are routinely done, whereas not routinely done in India," Dr Prakash said.