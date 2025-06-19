Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Says He'll Leave Fortune To 100 Children Born Via Sperm Donation

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has revealed plans to divide his nearly $20 billion fortune among 100 children he fathered through sperm donations. According to Durov, this arrangement is detailed in his will, which also includes provisions for his six children with three partners.

Durov, known for his conflicts with the Kremlin over free speech issues, was charged last year by French authorities for allegedly allowing illegal activities like sex abuse and drug trafficking on his encrypted messaging platform, charges he denies.

The billionaire shared these details in an interview with France's Le Point magazine, explaining that the 100 children were born across 12 countries over the past 15 years through sperm donations.

When asked about the role of family in his life, Pavel Durov emphasised its great importance. He recently wrote his will, deciding that his children will not have access to his fortune for 30 years. He wants them to live independently, build their paths, and not rely on inheritance. Durov made it clear that he treats all his children equally-both those conceived naturally and those born via sperm donation-and hopes they will remain united after his passing.

Regarding the number of his children, Durov told the news outlet that he is the official father of six children from three different partners. Additionally, through anonymous sperm donations, he began fifteen years ago to help a friend, and more than 100 babies have been conceived across 12 countries, according to the clinic.

When asked why he wrote his will at just 40, Durov explained that his work defending freedoms involves risks and creates many enemies, including powerful states. He wants to protect both his children and the company he founded, Telegram, ensuring it always remains true to the values he stands for.

On Telegram's future, Durov said a non-profit foundation will take over after him. His goal is to ensure the platform continues independently while upholding privacy and freedom of expression.