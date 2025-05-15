UK Court Cracks Down On Serial Sperm Donor: Parental Rights Denied After 180+ Children

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A UK family court denied him custody rights due to controlling behavior. The judge noted risks for women, many of whom were vulnerable or single. Albon's patterns suggest he seeks control and recognition through fatherhood.

Robert Albon, a 54-year-old American known online as "Joe Donor," who claims to have fathered over 180 children worldwide through unregulated sperm donations, has been denied custody rights by a UK family court, reported The Metro.

Albon's applications for increased contact with two young girls in northern England were rejected due to concerns over his controlling behavior and exploitative practices, as per the newsportal.

The court highlighted that Albon misled women by advertising his services as allowing them to decide his involvement, only to later pursue legal claims for contact and parental rights.

One woman reported severe emotional distress following her interaction with him. Albon's actions have prompted warnings from judges about the risks associated with unregulated sperm donation.

According to BBC, the High Court judge said UK women who used services offered by Mr Albon, who advertised himself as Joe Donor, were mostly single, in same-sex relationships or "vulnerable".

The court heard the children in the two cases were conceived when Mr Albon had sex with their mothers.

The judge questioned the donor's motives and asked: "Is he compelled to reproduce?

"Does he enjoy gratification from knowing that there are scores of his children on the earth?"

The judge also said Mr Albon, who is originally from the United States, had tried to control five of the six women in England and Wales who had his children, including using litigation.

Mr Justice Poole said: "He seeks to control others to prove that he is right, to secure recognition, to get his own way and to serve his own ends."

The judge said that CB could be adopted, but not by her father as there was a "substantial risk" she would be cast aside.

While Mr Albon could be declared CA's father on a re-registered birth certificate, he was denied parental responsibility or increased contact.

"I have no confidence that Mr Albon would commit to contact and find it likely that he would move on to another family when it suited him, as he has done previously," the judge said.