Man Raises 'Train Hijack' Alarm On Twitter, Railways Says It's Diverted

The man who raised the alarm was traveling in Karnataka Sampark Kranti. (Representative Photo)

A passenger travelling in a Karnataka-Delhi train raised an alarm on Twitter, claiming that it has been hijacked. This alerted the railways staff that immediately responded to the user saying that the train has been diverted due to maintenance work on the track. The Twitter exchange took place on Sunday evening, in which the user Krushna Ch Behera tagged the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Secunderabad seeking help from railways authorities.

Mr Behera was travelling on the Karnataka Sampark Kranti and noticed that that train took a diversion between Majri Junction and Sitafal Mandi. He panicked and immediately posted a tweet.

"Dear @IRCTCofficial @drmsecunderabad train no-12650 has been hijacked please help!!!! #train hijacked #Help," Mr Behera said in his tweet that has now been deleted. The screenshots of the tweets are circulating online.

The tweet posted by Krushna Ch Behera.

The Indian Railways swung into action and its staff responded to Mr Behera's call and alerted Railway Protection Force (RPF) to look into the matter. The RPF responded after some time saying the tain has not been hijacked.

"The train is not hijacked. Train is diverted. Don't get panic," The Railway Protection Force (@rpfscr) said while responding to Mr Behera and asked the passenger not to panic.

The train is not hijacked. Train is diverted. Don't get panic — rpfscr (@rpfscr) July 10, 2022

"Sir, the work is going on between Kazipeta and Ballrasha and hence, the train was diverted his route through Hyderabad division . Don't Panic," another tweet from RPF said.

Twitter users, initially concerned about Mr Behera, later found his tweet funny and also called for action to be taken against him.

"Dear @Krishooja you are the next meme material on various social media platforms," a user said while replying to Mr Behera's tweet. "Can you book Krishooja for acting negligently, spreading rumor and causing panic in public? At least put hefty fine on him. If he is not in train, then complaint should be directed to cyber crime unit. Don't let these people go Scot free. He claimed hijacking," another user commented.