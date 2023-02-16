Viral Video Shows Majestic Pride Of Lions Walking Down The Street In Gujarat

The onlookers captured the video from a safe distance.

A video of a pack of lions roaming on the streets in Gujarat has gone viral on the internet. The 45-second clip shows a group of eight lions are seen walking down the road at night. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle.

Along with the video, he wrote, "Another day, Another pride... Walking on the streets of Gujarat."

The onlookers captured the video from a safe distance. The concrete fence and street lights suggest that the incident might have happened near a residential area.

So far, the video has collected over 2 lakh views on Twitter.

The nonchalant animals take their time and walk on an empty street.

The video was uploaded on February 15 and it is gaining traction on social media. Soon after the video went viral, a lot of social media users flocked to the comment section to share their reactions.

A user commented, "Eight of them? I'm equally scared just like those two 2wheeler guys... By, what a wonderful sight."

Another user commented, "Such sights used to be the stuff of my nightmares - and then I would wake up and realize we are living in a city so wild animals can't come walking into the streets - but - we made the mistake of building our streets around their forests so they will roam around like this! Terrible."

The third user wrote, "It is obvious that the Gir sanctuary is overflowing with lions, and some of them must be translocated elsewhere."