Viral Video Shows Stunning Glowworms In New Zealand's Ruakuri Cave, Amazes Internet

Adventurous travellers are often drawn to destinations that showcase unique natural phenomena and rare landscapes found only in specific regions of the world. One such attraction is the Ruakuri Cave in Waitomo, New Zealand. This popular tourist spot is known for its stunning rock formations, colonies of glowworms and underground rivers. Recently, travel vlogger Radhika Nollers shared her experience of visiting the cave on Instagram, and her reel quickly gained significant attention online.

The video opens with glimpses of thousands of glowworms inside the cave, twinkling like stars and creating the illusion of a magical night sky. Other highlights, featured in the clip, include the cave's spiral entrance, sharp stalactites and dimly lit tunnels.

Radhika explained in the caption, "These glowworms spend months in their larval stage, glowing to lure in insects. But when they finally transform into adults, they live for only 3–4 days, where they do not eat or glow but only mate."

Sharing more details about the Ruakuri Cave, she added, "As we made our way down into the cave, everything went quiet. Not just because of the darkness, but because it felt like stepping into another world. The walls were incredible: limestone-shaped over millions of years, with formations that looked like frozen waterfalls and stone chandeliers."

Radhika mentioned that Ruakuri Cave is not just a tourist attraction; it is considered a sacred place in Māori tradition. The cave is also called the “passageway to the ancestors.” There's even a ghost tunnel deep inside, which is both eerie and beautiful all at once.

According to Radhika, regular tours of the cave cost around $80 NZD or Rs 4051, while private ones cost more depending on group size and time.

Watch the full video here:

In the comments section, people expressed awe and wonder at the sight of the twinkling glowworms.

One user said, "This is so creepily cool! I want to see it."

Another added, "Feels like crystals from the roof."

Someone else commented, "Woah, that's crazy!"

A person joked, "The real inspiration for the title Tare zameen Par."

"Oh, I have been there, this was one of the most beautiful things I have seen in my life!! But how did u capture this so beautifully...that is even more amazing," read a comment.

Would you like to visit Ruakuri Cave? Tell us in the comments section below.